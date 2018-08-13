Eclectic, classy and so talented - a final roll-call for Rye Jazz Festival

Things are hotting up for the 7th annual Rye International Jazz And Blues festival which takes place over this entire bank holiday weekend in Rye.

To get the party started the festival launches with the free ‘Funky Friday’ on Friday August 24 on the outdoor music stage located in the centre of Rye at the Kino Cinema. The festival is providing a complimentary drink on arrival between 6-7pm.

Rye Jazz Festival 2018

Two amazing top draw live bands perform on the night, and live music runs through to 10pm, with Dom Pipkin and The Ikos kicking off proceedings at 6pm, followed by Iain Rae’s Jazz Funk outfit Hardlines.

You can expect the best of local and regional talent playing live from Saturday August 25 to Monday August 27 on both the outdoor music stage and at the Butter Market from 1pm onwards. There will be a mix of music styles including jazz, blues, roots, soul, cuban, latin and funk and the streets of Rye come alive with sound and colour.

Tickets are flying out the box office for the festival’s afternoon and evening headline concerts which take place at St Mary’s church in Rye.

If you appreciate and love your soul music then acclaimed British singer Tony Momrelle is an absolute must-see and performs on Saturday August 25 at 3pm.

He has toured with some of the greatest artists in the world - Incognito, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gloria Estefan, Celine Dion, Janet, Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Sade, Gary Barlow, Andrea Bocelli, Gwen Stefani, and more.

Tony was lead male vocalist of the famous British band Incognito for more than 16 years before launching his solo career in 2015.

Jazz FM vocalist of the year Zara McFarlane performs her headline evening concert at 8pm at St Mary’s Church with her wonderful band and her unique style of jazz performance.

On Sunday August 26 at 2pm singer and broadcaster Clare Teal makes a welcome return to the festival and will be treating audiences to songs from many of Clare’s favourite composers including the grand masters of the American Song Book thought to contemporary writers. Songs include Cry Me A River, It Don’t Mean a Thing, and There’ll Be a Hot Time In The Old Town Tonight.

The incredible saxophonist and MBE Courtney Pine will be at the festival for the first time this year when he presents his wonderful and highly acclaimed show The House of Legend’ at St Mary’s Church on Sunday August 26 at 8pm.

The Ronnie Scott’s Blues Explosion headline on Monday August 27 at 3pm and will be performing the finest classic Chicago, Delta and cutting edge blues.

Closing the festival on Monday will be singer songwriter Joan Armatrading at St Mary’s at 8pm with a two hour intimate special concert.

The festival also presents two exceptional concerts at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Friday September 7 with award-winning singer and songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae and the legendary American singer Dionne Warwick on Saturday September 8.

Tickets are still available for Corinne Bailey and selling fast so book soon to avoid disappointment.

This year’s dynamic programme of events includes a latin vibe pop up with the Women’s International Cigar Club on the terrace at the Rye Lodge Hotel on Sunday August 26 at 3.30pm, and Monday August 27 from midday.

Many other free music events will take place at venues including the Queens Head, the Grapevine champagne and jazz bar, the Old Borough Arms, Simply Italian, the Ship Inn and the recently opened Rye Waterworks micro pub.

For full programme and tickets go to www.ryejazz.com.

