Enjoy this evening of musical favourites

Oh what a beautiful evening! From Oklahoma to South Pacific, by way of Africa and Scotland, Battle Community Singers will be presenting a popular programme of music for all tastes at the Emmanuel Centre tomorrow, Saturday November 17.

The national award winning choir led by Ailsa Vinson and accompanied by Stephen Page will perform popular songs, show music and traditional favourites from 7pm.

Tickets costing £6 (to include interval refreshments) are available from Cook in Mount Street, Battle, and Spoilt Rotten on the Abbey Green or on the door subject to availability. Tickets can be reserved by calling 01424 775882 or on line at battlemethodistchurch@btconnect.com.

The Emmanuel Centre is on Harrier Lane (off Marley Lane), and there is free on site parking and full level disabled access.

