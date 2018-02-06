Expect smooth vocals from Lauren Ray in DLWP gig

Following the release of Lauren Ray’s single Two Days and a UK tour she will next week appear with Rebecca Ferguson at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

She will be support act for the former X Factor star on Friday February 16.

Two Days, along with her album, was recorded out in Nashville, showing clear elements of a country feel, whilst also maintaining a mellow and reflective side to it.

Highlights from the new album include singles Come To Me and Drive which have received regional BBC radio support as well as support from BBC introducing.

After years of gigging and writing but no traditional label in sight, Lauren took matters into her own hands by securing a financial loan and self-funded the recording and release of her debut album We Will Need Courage. With momentum continuing to build for Lauren, she was invited to support X Factor’s Lucy Spraggan on her 31 date UK tour to positive reviews.