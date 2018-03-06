Folksongs mixed with true life stories

The Young’uns: The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff will be performed at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on Thursday March 22 from 7.30pm

BBC Folk Award winners the Young’uns have a timely tale of a boy who walked out of poverty, a teenager who stood up to racism, a soldier who fought fascism and an old man who inspired a new generation. From the shadow of the Teesside shipyards all the way to the Spanish Civil War. Johnny Longstaff bore witness to some of the most defining moments of the early 20th century.

With harmony and humour the Teesside trio will perform songs interwoven with Johnny’s own voice and rare images to tell his amazing story.