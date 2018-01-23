Free entertainment from Fat Tuesday

Hastings Fat Tuesday festival, the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration, offers free entertainment for all ages on February 10/11.

The weekend will feature Unplugged Saturday, Saturday 12-6pm, with 200 gigs across bars and restaurants in Hastings Old Town hosting a packed afternoon of acoustic music sessions, as 40 emerging and established artists and bands across all genres play 15-minute sets at participating venues. Booking is recommended at at participating restaurants if you plan to eat.

Also on Saturday is BBC Introducing The South - Live on Hastings Pier, from 8-9pm, with a session from punk folk band Skinny Lister.

The Umbrella Parade on Sunday from midday is an explosion of colour and fun - all you need is a decorated umbrella. The parade marches from The Stade to St Mary In The Castle complete with second line brass bands adding carnival flavour, including Mr Wilson’s Second Liners with their New Orleans take on ‘90s club classics and the Bollywood Brass Band. To take part in the parade meet at The Stade, Hastings at 11.30am.