Free instore gigs from Music’s Not Dead in Bexhill

Bexhill favourite Music’s Not Dead is winding March up in style with two more free instore gigs at its new home inside the De La Warr Pavilion.

Next weekend sees singer songwriter Lucy Rose perform live on Sunday March 24 from 6pm.

She will be celebrating the release of her new album No Words Left, which is the follow up to her 2017 offering Something’s Changing, a record that heralded a new outlook for the musician who was re-evaluating what she wanted to do and how she wanted to do it.

If Something’s Changing was an artist rediscovering their voice, No Words Left is Lucy using that voice to devastating effect. Lyrically and musically fearless, this record is a beautifully intense, but often unsettling listen. It’s a body of work, a fine modern example of the enduring strength of the album format.

The following weekend sees Emily Barker and Marry Waterson who will play live on Saturday March 30 from 4.30pm.

This is to mark their brand new album A Window To Other Ways which comes out the day before, Friday March 29, on One Little Indian Records.

English folk royalty meets Australian soul in this new collaboration between Marry and Emily; an album of fly-on-the-wall observations of the contradictions and disconnections of modern life.

No strangers to collaboration, Waterson and Barker discovered an immediate kinship when they started writing together. The intriguing combination of Waterson’s poetic lyrics and Barker’s eclectic musicality has been shaped in the studio by Adem Ilhan, with recording contributions from two of Barker’s band - Lukas Drinkwater, bass and guitar, and Rob Pemberton, drums.

