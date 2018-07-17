Free live instore from Jason McNiff at Music’s Not Dead

Coming next weekend to Music’s Not Dead in Bexhill for a live instore appearance is Jason McNiff, a London-based Yorkshireman of Irish and Polish descent who is described as one of music’s best kept secrets.

He will perform live in Music’s Not Dead in Devonshire Road on Saturday July 28 from 4pm - this is a free event.

Jason creates what is loosely alluded to as Folk or Americana, and, as Time Out commented, “McNiff’s quiet, intimate, fragile-sounding vocals draw you into his world – an almost timeless place, through which he drifts, a romantic loner, a dreamer, at home with the blues.”

He is often touted as undiscovered treasure; yet, a great songwriter and top-notch finger-style guitarist, his album April Cruel was nominated for best album in the alt country category at the Independent Music Awards in the US. His first album was called Off The Rails and came out of a residency in a London bar when he was spotted by Bert Jansch’s brother-in-law, Chris Kidson, who ran a label called Snowstorm. In all, McNiff has made six albums plus a two disc compilation, Rain Dries your Eyes which came out in 2017. He has worked with Andy Allan, Hank Dogs, Grand Drive, Alan Tyler, and recorded with Emma Tricca for EP Southern Star.

The latest album, Joy And Independence, sees McNiff go back to his troubadour roots of one-voice-one-guitar. It will be released on July 27.