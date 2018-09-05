Great vibes at an intimate and fun music festival

The Big Green Cardigan festival is a small, but perfectly formed, intimate music festival which takes place from September 7-9 in Sedlescombe.

It’s described as a music festival but in micro form.

A spokesperson said: “There is no particular musical theme; the music policy is… that there isn’t one.

“All musical genres rub shoulders with each other, performed by acclaimed musicians and the best local artists.

“It doesn’t matter if you haven’t heard of them, come along and discover someone new.”

The festival runs two live-music stages and Big Green Cardigan goers can get to see all the acts as the stages perform alternately and, if the weather is not at its best, all the performing areas are under cover.

Artists for the weekend include multi-award winning Celtic folk rock band Roving Crows, Bluesman Son of Dave, Southern rockers The Fargo Railroad Company and the festival will open with the 12- piece jazz band Terry Pack’s Trees.

Local performers include Claire Hamill and The Haystingers and quality is assured, and for a novel twist there is a performance by Bowler Crab theatre group.

There will be at least eight real ales and home-cooked food at sensible prices, plenty of clean toilets and no dogs.

The Big Green Cardigan Festival is for over 18s only and aims to provide a hassle-free, relaxed, end-of-summer vibe. The festival site, which includes a campsite which is seconds away from the music, is in a beautiful location which enjoys fabulous views across the countryside.

A few tickets, starting from £20, are still available at Music’s Not Dead, Bexhill or The Crafty Norman, Battle and also on the door. Visit www.biggreencardigan.com