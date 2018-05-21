Hassle-free local festival invites you to relax in The Big Green Cardigan

Organisers of The Big Green Cardigan have announced 2018’s event will take place over the weekend of September 7/9.

Now in its eighth year, the Big Green Cardigan Festival has been a well-kept secret right on our doorstep. Some music lovers have been to each one and enjoyed the friendly relaxed atmosphere as well as excellent music, while some are yet to discover this little gem.

The festival has no particular musical theme and all genres are included, performed by acclaimed musicians and the best local artists. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t heard of them, say the organisers, in the words of Miles Davis: “Good music is good, no matter what kind of music it is.”

There will be real beer and home-cooked food at sensible prices, plenty of clean toilets and no dogs. The Big Green Cardigan Festival is for over-18s only and aims to provide a hassle-free, relaxed, end-of-summer vibe. The festival runs two live music stages and, unlike at many other events, Big Green Cardigan goers can get to see all the acts as the stages perform alternately and, if the weather is not at its best as last year, all the performing areas are under cover.

Artists for 2018 include multi award-winning Celtic folk rock band Roving Crows, bluesman Son Of Dave, southern rockers The Fargo Railroad Company and the festival will open with 12 piece jazz band Trees. Throw in some “mighty fine” local acts including Anita Jardine and The Haystingers and quality is assured. For a novel twist there is a performance by Bowler Crab theatre group this year. Never been to a festival before? The Big Green Cardigan is the one to try for the experience but in a micro-version.

New for this year, visitors can enjoy The Big Green Cardigan in style with B&B in a vintage caravan in association with Henny’s Vintage Caravans. The festival site, which includes a campsite which is seconds away from the music, is in a beautiful location which enjoys fabulous views across the East Sussex countryside. The event caters for hundreds, not thousands, so tickets do go fast but are still available for the whole weekend or individual days. Visit biggreencardigan.com or call 07923400067 for more information.