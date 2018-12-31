Hastings band Samaki will heat up January in live gig

Get some 2019 good times going with sizzling hot live music from Samaki at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards.

Featuring a collective of ace Hastings musicians, Samaki will bring relentless grooves and soaring melodies to town on Saturday January 12 at 7.30pm.

Samaki is an afrobeat project based on the sound of 1970s African musicians like Fela Kuti, Tony Allen, and Oscar Sulley.

Samaki’s musicians have recorded, toured and played with music stars such as Van Morrison, Noel Gallagher, Ray Charles, Sade, James Brown, Paul McCartney, Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue, Liane Carroll, Kirk Whalum, Jack Bruce, Steve Hackett, Ayub Ogada, Julia Biel, Gilberto Gil, Jeff Beck, and the Ecstatic Republic of Conga, among many others.

The band is made up of Chris White (saxophone), James McMillan (trumpet), Jo Brooks (keyboards), Jim Board (guitar), James Davison (bass), Tristan Banks (drums) and Julian Humphries (percussion).

