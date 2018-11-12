Hastings choir Harmony One in fundraiser for Snowflake homeless shelter

Members of Harmony One are singing in aid of the Snowflake Night Shelter on Saturday November 24 at St Clements Church in Hastings Old Town.

The central work of the concert is the evocative and atmospheric Snow Angel by Canadian composer Sarah Quartel. Other items include beautiful music by contemporary composers including some seasonal items to herald the coming of Winter.

Harmony One will be joined by Helen Ridout (piano), Rachel Firmager (cello), Suzy Harvey (narrator) and Liam Genockey from Steeleye Span on percussion. Debbie Warren is musical director.

Andrew Crighton from The Snowflake Trust said he was “delighted” that Harmony One had chosen the Snowflake Night Shelter to support. They provide much needed overnight accommodation to homeless people in Hastings during the Winter months from November to March.

Tickets £10 (under 16 free) available on the door or in advance from Hastings Tourist Information, Muriel Matters House, or 01424 451111. Harmony One is an all-female vocal ensemble with a reputation for beautiful melodies and strong harmonies. They specialise in interesting new music by living composers for female voices, but also like to get involved with the community and local events. In recent months they have taken part in The Big Sing for St Michael’s Hospice. For more info visit www.harmonyonemusic.com.

