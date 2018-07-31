Hastings recital had audience smiling

Already half way through the series of organ concerts at All Saints’ Church, Hastings, concert four was played with great panache by Peter Holder, Sub-Organist from Westminster Abbey.

A member of the audience commented it was as if he had spent time learning what Father Willis wanted the organ to sound like, and played to all those strengths and colours. He was having fun! Technically excellent, we heard a loud Flourish and an amusing little Fancy by William Harris, and a splendid Concert Fantasia on Men of Harlech by W. T. Best, which had everyone smiling. After a piece by Danksagmuller, the concert ended with three of the Pieces de Fantasie by Vierne, the final one being, what else, Carillon de Westminster. A delightful programme, concluding with a Chopin Nocturne.

The next concert will be on Monday August 6 at 7.30pm, by Peter Dyke from Hereford Cathedral. His programme will include music by Choveaux, de Grigny, Felton, Bach, Debussy, Messiaen and Jonathan Dove. Entry £10 and there are refreshments. For more information call 0780 106 8156. By Marion Lovell.