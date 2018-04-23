Homecoming gig in summer for Keane singer Tom Chaplin

He will be at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday July 14 at 7.30pm.

This homecoming gig is a special one-off and the only show Tom is taking part in apart from the Hyde Park Festival the day after, which will be headlined by music legend Paul Simon and will also feature Michael Buble and Bruno Mars.

On Monday morning Tom tweeted how he was looking forward coming to Hastings which will be followed by the London performance and commented: “What a weekend. Can’t wait to be back on home turf with my lovely band in tow.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday April 27 from 10am and cost £36.50 - to book call box office on 01424 462288 or go to whiterocktheatre.org.uk. Tickets are limited to four per person.

Tom was last seen in the area when he promoted his album Twelve Tales Of Christmas at Music’s Not Dead in Bexhill. This was the follow-up to his solo debut album The Wave.

He was born in Hastings and studied at Vinehall school in Robertsbridge where his father was headmaster before going on to Tonbridge school. He was friends with Tim Rice-Oxley from a young age as their mothers were friends, and they also grew up with Richard Hughes and Dominic Scott who was also in the original Keane line-up but left in 2001.