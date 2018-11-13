Infectious indie pop band Bloxx bring current tour to Hastings Old Town

Bloxx visit town next weekend when they end their current run of shows with a gig at Blackmarket VIP in Hastings.

The band is currently enjoying reaction to recent track Second Opinion, released on Chess Club, which is “the perfect B-Side” to the BBCR1 championed Novocain.

While 2017 was an introductory year for the red-hot Uxbridge based Bloxx, 2018 has been even more exciting with the band going from strength to strength in all areas. Novocain has seen them become household names with Annie Mac on Radio 1, while they’ve toured the UK with Pale Waves and The Wombats – playing to bigger crowds every time.

Alongside the new track, the band embarked on a massive UK tour for autumn which has seen them headline a mass of venues in all the major cities. They kicked off the tour in Norwich before reaching Blackmarket VIP in George Street, in the Old Town, on Friday November 23.