Inspiration from the past for St Leonards singer songwriter

I Feel Nothing Most Days is the soon-to-be-released album by singer songwriter Oliver Cherer who is familiar to local music fans in various guises.

Olly lives in St Leonards, teaches at DV8 in Bexhill Hive which is a hub for creative development and learning for young people, he is a live sound engineer at Kino-teatr in Norman Road, and he now runs Music’s Not Dead with Del Querns at the De La Warr Pavilion.

Yet, with all this, he has still time to make music and thinks I Feel Nothing Most Days is his tenth album, the majority of which were written and recorded since moving from London in 2010. This is anyway his third album under his real name – his first, the folk-noir, Sir Ollife Leigh & Other Ghosts (also on Second Language), came out in 2014; The Myth Of Violet Meek on Wayside & Woodland in 2017.

He said: “I started writing this record back in about 1983/84 whilst still fascinated by The Cherry Red Compilation Pillows & Prayers, which featured Ben Watt, Tracy Thorn, Felt and others of the period. It all got abandoned bit by bit but when an old 4-track cassette from these early recordings turned up years later I was inspired to “finish” the record I’d started... I was then loaned a guitar that had belonged to Vini Reilly (Durutti Column – another obsession from back then) and used this for a number of guitar overdubs. It all came together as I Feel Nothing Most Days. Some songs have their roots in ’83 and others were written in the autumn of 2018 but hopefully it has resolved as a cohesive whole.

“It is an album that harks back to a time of limbo, of squatting in Elephant & Castle and day trips to faded seaside towns. The title comes from a found piece of paper on which was written the words for the title song: It’s quiet, birds, I feel nothing most days.”

The album is available from www.secondlanguagemusic.com and is out on April 26 on vinyl and download.

