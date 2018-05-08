Intimate gig with the unique Robyn Hitchock at Kino-Teatr

One of England’s most enduring contemporary singer songwriters and live performers, Robyn Hitchcock, will play a live gig at St Leonards’ Kino-Teatr on Saturday May 19 from 7.30pm.

A poet, talented guitarist, cult artist and musician’s musician, Hitchcock is among alternative rock’s father-figures and is the closest thing the genre has to a Bob Dylan type guru.

Since founding The Soft Boys in 1976, Robyn has recorded more than 20 albums as well as starred in Storefront Hitchcock, an in-concert film recorded in New York and directed by Jonathan Demme.

Blending folk and psychedelia with a wry British nihilism, Robyn describes his songs as “paintings you can listen to.” His lyrics tend to include surrealism, comedic elements, characterisations of English eccentrics, and melancholy depictions of everyday life.

His recent album The Man Upstairs was a bittersweet love letter to a vanishing world. The album was critically acclaimed by the likes of MOJO, The Quietus and Uncut. The Man Upstairs was produced by Joe Boyd and contained five original songs by Hitchcock and five covers of songs by artists including the Psychedelic Furs, and Roxy Music. Robyn Hitchcock is the 21st studio album and was released in 2017 through Yep Roc. The album, largely rooted in psychedelic rock, represents a stylistic change from The Man Upstairs, which was entirely acoustic.