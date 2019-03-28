Join Battle Choral Society for Handel’s Messiah

English choirs and Handel’s Messiah: the love affair goes on. Next Saturday, April 6th, Battle Choral Society performs the most frequently performed work in the oratorio repertoire.

When King George I arrived from Hannover to take the English throne, he brought George Frederick Handel – or was that Georg Friedrich Händel? - with him, and the court musician produced prolific amounts of splendid music, none greater than his Messiah.

Everyone has a Messiah earworm, a favourite bit of Handel’s huge work. The Hallelujah Chorus, And the Glory of the Lord, and Worthy is the Lamb are among over twenty glorious choruses, while exquisite solo pieces include The Trumpet Shall Sound and I know that My Redeemer Liveth.

The sixty singers of Battle Choral Society will perform under the baton of director John Langridge, in the choir’s spiritual home, St Mary’s Church in Battle. They are joined by four professional soloists: Caroline Foulkes, Emily Steventon, Gary Marriott and Michael White, and accompanied by The Battle Orchestra under leader Pat Beament.

The April 6th performance begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 each (under 18s free) available from The Crafty Norman and from Raggs Boutique in Battle High Street, and from Holden & Co Solicitors, Robertson Street, Hastings: call 01424 722422 for credit/debit card bookings. Also available on the door.

