Kid Kapichi new EP and live dates

Hastings band Kid Kapichi is coming to the end of the tour in support of new EP Lucozade Dreams which came out officially last Friday.

They are heading home this week via London and Torquay for two blistering local appearances - on Saturday April 7 Kid Kapichi will play live at The Carlisle and on Sunday April 8 they have a date with Beatles Day at the White Rock Theatre with a performance from 1.30pm.

Their song Puppet Strings off the EP is also on release with its new video. Lucozade Dreams is available online and orange vinyl on kidkapichi.com or at their shows.