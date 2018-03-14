Kids go for free to Opera Anywhere’s Magic Flute

Opera Anywhere is on tour with its latest production of The Magic Flute which comes to St Mary In The Castle on Friday March 16 at 7.30pm

Opera Anywhere was last in Hastings with its sell-out performances of Pirates Of Penzance On The Pier last August.

This version of Mozart’s gem is a two hour edited version performed in English designed to be accessible for all the family directed by Susan Moore.

Tickets £17-20 for adults, £10 for under-18’s, free entry for under 15s. Booking at www.OperaAnywhere.com, or by calling 0333 666 3366 or by visiting the Hastings Tourist Information Centre,