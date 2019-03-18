Kioko supporting UB40 on 40th anniversary tour coming to Hastings

Supporting UB40 at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Tuesday April 2 will be Kioko.

The Birmingham based pop/reggae band has been chosen for the upcoming 40th anniversary tour starting at the end of March, having already supported UB40 at Bristol’s Harbourside Amphitheatre, the Royal Albert Hall and Arena Birmingham.

Kioko also collaborated with UB40 on their latest single release, You Haven’t Called. Kiolo’s version, You Don’t Call Anymore, is available now.

Kioko has supported a variety of acts including Dub Pistols and Lee Scratch Perry on UK tours, as well as Toots and The Maytals, The Specials, and The Wailers to name a few and appeared at festivals including as Glastonbury and Reading.

Trumpet player Josh Wilkinson said: “It’s our biggest tour so far in terms of reach, capacities and dates - we’ll be doing 33 shows in 54 days - and are really trying to make it count. We have a great opportunity.”

