Latin rhythm and rocking guitar in Santana tribute

Voted one of the top five tribute bands by Classic Rock magazine, Viva Santana has taken its superb interpretation of the Carlos Santana back catalogue all the way from Cuba to Spain.

Now the tribute comes to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Sunday March 18 at 7.30pm.

Expect classy guitar licks set over danceable percussion as the band rolls through Samba Pa Ti, Changes, and Soul Sacrifice, and other highlights from Santana’s 30 year career. The seven-piece Viva Santana features Spanish wizard Marcos Rodriguez on electric and acoustic guitars. Marcos formed the band in 2000 and commented: “Santana live is almost like a religious service. Carlos is the Pope and you can’t always get to see him. So when I play I’m just a priest reciting the Gospel. But the message is the same.” The current line-up of musicians has played with stars such as Roger Daltry, Joan Armatrading, and Yes. Tickets £25.50 at 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.