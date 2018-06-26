Live gigs are upcoming at Kino-Teatr

Two musicians who live locally will join together at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Saturday June 30 to express their feelings on being parents as well as artistes.

Jason Singh and Mo Fo: A Sonic Return To The Source will be performed from 7.30pm when the extraordinary sound artist, beatboxer and composer Jason Singh joins Anna-Helena McLean on vocals and cello to evoke shared experiences. From conception to birth, through bond and isolation, from the inside out and back, this will be a journey for the audiences as well as the performers.

Kino-Teatr will next week also have live music from Samaki on Friday July 6 from 7.30pm. Samaki is an afrobeat project based on the sound of 1970s African musicians like Fela Kuti, Tony Allen, and Oscar Sulley. Samaki consists of Hastings musicians Chris White (saxophone), James McMillan (trumpet), Jo Brooks (keyboards), Jim Board (guitar), James Davison (bass), Tristan Banks (drums) and Julian Humphries (percussion).

Tickets for bother gigs are £12 available from Kino-Teatr box office and online from Ticketsource.