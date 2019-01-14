Looking ahead to a stunning season of music at Fairlight

Next weekend sees the launch of a second season of exciting collaboration between Fairlight Hall and the Oxford Lieder Festival (OLF).

There will be a performance by homegrown soprano Alice Privett on Sunday January 27 from 11am-1pm.

OLF is the UK’s most renowned festival of classical song, and recipient of a prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Award. As well as presenting many of the world’s greatest musicians in Oxford each October, Oxford Lieder supports the brightest artists of the new generation both at the Festival and further afield throughout the year.

Over the course of the year, Oxford Lieder’s artistic director – the pianist Sholto Kynoch – will introduce exceptional emerging professional singers to Fairlight, in a range of programmes designed to appeal to all and to showcase brilliant young voices.

Sholto will give a spoken introduction to each programme, and there will be a chance to meet the artists informally over coffee after each of the performances.

Alice Privett, who grew up in Hastings, is thrilled to be giving this recital on home turf and will perform songs by Schubert, Strauss and Wolf.

Tickets cost £10 (including coffee and cake) and a season pass is available with all five concerts for the price of four; info and booking is available on fairlighthall.co.uk.

read more: Young dancers’ auditions for ballet at White Rock Theatre in Hastings