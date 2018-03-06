Looking ahead to Beatles Day 2018

Fans of the annual Fab Four celebration in Hastings have not long to wait - Beatles Day is on Sunday April 8 at the White Rock Theatre.

As usual the event takes over have three stages - the main stage for bands, Sussex Hall mainly for bands and the popular acoustic stage which is now in its fourth year. There will be 500 performers in 90 acts. and the day runs from noon until 11pm.

Performers this year will include Hamish Stuart (Average White Band/ Paul McCartney band) Andy Newmark who is a well-known session musician who played drums for John Lennon, Dave Bronze who played with George Harrison, and singer guitar player Andy Caine. There will also be 18 acts playing for the first time.

The organisers are launching a special book of photographs of performers from Beatles Day compiled by Cliff Brooker with Berforts Printers which will be on sale soon, and on the day for £10. All proceeds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

In addition there will be an auction held on the day in liaison with Burstow and Hewitt auctioneers at 5pm in the Seafront Room.