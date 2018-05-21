Looking ahead to weekend of 1980s classics in Hastings

Two days, two stages, and dozens of music stars will combine to launch Music First Festival on The Oval on Saturday and Sunday.

It will feature the likes of UB40, The Brand New Heavies, Adamski, Sugar Hill Gang, and the tough but soulful R&B royalty that is Alexander O’Neal.

The singer, who achieved such success with the album Hearsay 30 years ago, is thrilled to be part of Music First Festival on May 26/27, and said: “I just love playing for my British fans as they have shown me so much love and support over the years, it’s my pleasure and privilege to perform for them - it’s an honour.”

Alexander is looking forward to his return to Hastings and said: “Well, it has been quite a while since the last time, that’s for sure, and I certainly haven’t played an event on the scale of this one before, so I’m really excited. The organisers of Music First Festival clearly know their music as the line up has got me excited and I really can’t wait to get down there and do my thing! One thing about it, when it comes to the acts - everything is competitive and although its friendly, it is still competition among us and of course, we arrive with the intention of stealing the show!”

He added: “I’m really looking forward to taking to the stage at Luv80s and with me I’m bringing a nine piece band to Hastings, to accompany the best version of Alexander O’Neal that I can be for y’all.”

For tickets, times and info visit www.musicfirstfestival.co.uk.