Luminous talent Liane Carroll in concert with big band

Following on from the success of her last album The Right To Love, singer and pianist Liane Carroll is back at St Mary In The Castle with her incredible big band for a special Christmas Concert.

Liane will be performing live on Sunday December 17. She will be singing plenty of Christmas classics including tracks from her new Liane At Christmas EP which she has just finished putting together; it is available to buy already on Itunes and was released as a CD on December 5. It features classics such as Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Silent Night, and In The Bleak Midwinter.

Liane’s album The Right To Love was released in summer and received four stars from Jazzwise and the Guardian. It’s been an amazing year for Liane who started it by headlining at the Royal Festival Hall with Seal and Mica Paris and a fifty piece orchestra to kick off the London Jazz Festival, and she is “quite proud” of what she has achieved this year.

London-born and Hastings raised, this multi-award-winning talent is one of the UK’s greatest musical treasures. She is a soulful, emotive singer capable of reducing audiences to tears with her heartbreaking ability to live a lyric, or make them feel joy with her breathless vocal virtuosity. But what really makes Liane stand out is that she sings every song as if she wrote it, and to hear her sing even the best-known standard or pop song is to hear it as if for the first time. Tickets £22.50.