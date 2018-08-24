Music and Movies

Gigs

FRIDAY

Albion, George street: Normanton Street

Blackmarket VIP Venue, George Street: Barry Hyde from The Futureheads

Brass Monkey, Havelock Road: Silent Disco

Carlisle, Pelham St: King Reverend plus support

Dolphin Inn, Rockanore: Octavia

Jenny Lind, High Street: Porchlight Smoker

Rocksalt, Marina, Bexhill: Sam Calver 9pm

SATURDAY

Blackmarket VIP Venue, George Street: Chris Helme (The Seahorses)

Carlisle, Pelham St: Maid Of Ace plus Punka plus support

Dolphin Inn, Rockanore: Cushty

East Hastings Sea Angling Association, The Stade: Andy King ‘Elvis’

Jenny Lind, High Street: Pass The Cat

Queen’s head, Icklesham: Lipsticks & Beatniks

SUNDAY

Albion, George Street: The Albion Big Band

Blackmarket VIP Venue, George Street: Boogie Woogie with Gypsy John

Carlisle, Pelham St: Vexed

Dolphin Inn, Rockanore: The Chandeliers

Jenny Lind, High Street: TBC

Porters, High Street: The Marie White Duo 4pm

Queen’s Head, Icklesham: Logan and Maria 4pm

MONDAY

Jenny Lind, High Street: Wakin’ Snakes

RBL Comrades Club, London Road, Bexhill: traditional jazz with Creole Jazz and guests on the first Monday of every month

Hastings Arms, George Street: Live Blues, 9pm

Queen’s Head, Icklesham: The Terns

TUESDAY

Dolphin Inn, Rockanore: The Kayleigh Ann Duo 8.30pm

Royal Standard, East Beach St: Standards At The Standard - open mic night every Tuesday from 8pm

Stag Inn, All Saints Street: Folk session

Whistle Trago, George St: Jasper’s Jam Sandwich from 8.30-11pm, musicians and entertainers welcome - call 07961 939842

WEDNESDAY

Hastings Arms, George Street: Open Mic, 9pm

Holy Trinity Church, Robertson Street: free lunchtime music session from 1.10pm

Porters, High Street: Liane Carroll from 9pm

Stag Inn, All Saints Street: Bluegrass session, 9pm

THURSDAY

Azur, St Leonards: 1066 Jazz Club with The Roaring Twenties Orchestra from 7.45pm

General Havelock, Havelock Rd: Acoustic session

Jenny Lind, High Street: The RX Shantymen - sea shanty sessions 9pm

NUR, Robertson St: The Jazz Organisation every week presents live jazz with a special guest from 8-10pm, free entry

Porters, High Street: tbc 9pm

Royal Standard, East Beach St: The Blues Hub plus special guests every Thursday 9-11pm

Stag Inn, All Saints Street: A cappella folk sing around on first Thursday of each month 9pm

St Mary In The Castle: Thursday night open mic in the cafe for all singers, musicians, comedians and performers from 8-11pm

Cinema

Electric Palace,

High Street, Hastings

Finding Your Feet (12A): Fri 8pm. When ‘Lady’ Sandra Abbott (Imelda Staunton) discovers that her husband of 40 years is having an affair with her best friend, she seeks refuge with her estranged, older sister Bif (Celia Imrie). The two could not be more different – Sandra is a fish out of water next to her outspoken, serial dating, free-spirited sibling. But different is just what Sandra needs and she reluctantly lets Bif drag her along to her community dance class, where gradually she starts finding her feet.

Prick Up Your ears (18): Sat 7.30pm. Director Stephen Frears, stars Gary Oldman, Alfred Molina, and Vanessa Redgrave, and is the life and death of writer Joe Orton. The screening includes Hastings Pride Q&A with Mark Barwell.

The Alligator People (12a): Sun 8pm

Funny Cow (15): Thu 11am and 8pm, stars Maxine Peake.

KINO Rye, Lion StreeT:

The Equalizer 2 (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Thu 20.15, Wed 18.00, Tue 20.30

The Meg (12A): Fri, Tue 18.10, Sat 15.15, 18.10, Sun, Mon 15.15, 20.30, Wed 20.30, Thu 17.30

Christopher Robin (PG): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed 13.30, 15.45, Sat, Sun 11.00, 13.30, 15.45, Thu 13.00, 15.15

Mamma Mia! Here We Go (PG): Fri 15.15, 20.15, Sat 20.30, Sun, Mon 18.10, Tue 12.45, 20.15, Wed 15.15, 20.15, Thu 17.45

Ant-Man And The Wasp (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed 12.45, 17.45, Tue 15.15, 17.45, Thu 12.30, 15.00

Jonas Kauffman: Under The Stars (U): Thu 20.00

Kino Members Club: Wed 19.30

Kino-Teatr, St Leonards

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG): Fri at 2pm, Sat at 2pm & 7.30pm, Sun at 2pm

Sympathy For The Devil (18): Wed at 2pm & 7.30pm. French New Wave director Jean-Luc Goddard hangs out with The Rolling Stones during the making of his documentary about the rock’n’roll band in 1968. Godard moved to London to film them recording Sympathy For the Devil.