Music for all in winter concert

Now in its sixth year of performing popular classical music and opera favourites, Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra is “very proud and excited” to showcase once again talented resident pianist Howard Southern during its upcoming winter concert.

This will be held at St John The Evangelist Church, in Brittany Road, St Leonards, on Saturday January 27 from 7.30pm.

There will be a complete performance of Beethoven’s fifth Piano Concert (The Emperor) which is acknowledged as one of the greatest piano concertos ever written.

In addition the programme will include: Don Giovanni Overture, Sabre Dance, Acceleration Waltz, The Liberty Bell plus and The Old Forest written by Hastings Sinfonia founder Polo Piatti, plus Habanera from Carmen, Voi Lo Sapete from Cavalleri Rusticana and Jewel Song from Faust with local soprano Thomasin Trezise.

The Hastings Sinfonia has built a reputation and loyal following for performing popular and familiar classics alongside some exciting new works giving a balanced programme suitable for everyone. The orchestra, which was formed in 2012, is also known for performing at community events such as Pirates Day and the Mid Summer Fish Fest. In May 2017 the Hastings Sinfonia took on one of its greatest challenges to date performing live to the original film of The Battle Of The Somme.

The Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra consists of local professional and talented amateur musicians who meet twice a month throughout the year.

The conductor is opera specialist Derek Carden, the leader is local professional violinist and teacher Peter Fields, and its artistic director is local composer Polo who continues to write great new pieces for the orchestra to perform. This is a friendly inclusive orchestra which values its members and audiences.

Tickets for the concert are £10 in advance or £12 at the door, children under the age of 16 are free (ticket required) available from the Tourist Information Office, at Aquila House, Hastings, or call the TicketSource booking line 0333 666 3366, or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk.

For further information please visit:www.hastingssinfonia.com or follow on FB and Twitter.