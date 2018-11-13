Music From The Heart at De La Warr Pavilion

Over 200 East Sussex Music students from Hastings & Rother Area Music Centre will present a fabulous celebration concert next week.

It will be held at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Wednesday November 21. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Music from the Heart will include over 300 musicians and singers and will feature bands, choirs and ensembles.

The evening’s concert will be an opportunity for East Sussex Music to celebrate the high levels of achievement of students aged 5 –18 from schools & colleges across the Hastings & Rother area. Tickets £11 adults with £7 concessions. All ages.

