Music night and carnival just part of fun in Battle

Battle’s Big Weekend is a three day festival packed with events for the whole family always on the last full weekend of June.

Apart from the Friday family disco, Saturday sees a colourful carnival which weaves its way down Battle high street from 11am and back to the recreation field to kick-start the Summer Fayre including a dog show and arena events. Visitors can enjoy carnival games, ice creams, barbecue, stalls, licensed bar and soft drinks all available throughout. The evening consists of live music with Sister Suzie and support acts - tickets are just £5 when bought in advance from The Crafty Norman on Battle Green or £10 on the gate.