Musical charity weekend at The Carlisle for firefighters

The True Spirit benefit concert will be held later this month at The Carlisle pub in Hastings over the weekend of January 27/28.

Promoter Tony Brudge and singer songwriter Patty Rayfield are the organisers of this event.

They were inspired by reaction to a post by Patty on Facebook to find out if anyone was putting on a concert to aid the Grenfell Towers disaster and if so, could she come along and perform? To her surprise, many artists contacted her and asked when was she going to stage the concert and that they would be glad to perform.

Tony also joined in and contacted other local musicians and bands willing to perform towards the cause, and helped to put the package together for charity with the aim of raising money for firefighters who have had to deal with real life trauma and who are in need of rehabilitation and support to help them back into the fire service. He contacted Natasha Mason. the regional fundraising team manager for the Fire Fighters Charity, who will be providing the collection buckets for the show. Tony is a student at Ore Valley campus on a level three extended diploma for music practitioners and hopes to increase the awareness and importance of how valuable music is in “lifting peoples spirits up.”

Twenty three acts will be performing including headline bands In Too Deep, a hard-hitting pop/rock band, Bad Self, Liquid Chaos, Black River and the Sea Gypsies belly dance troupe.

The concert is to be captured by filmmaker Antony Meadley, and with a wonderful mixture of acts across all genres, promises to be “a fun-filled couple of days with something for everyone.”