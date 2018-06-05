Musical treats at lunchtime from Holy Trinity Hastings

Once again Holy Trinity Church in Robertson Street, Hastings, is hosting a series of concerts designed to fit in with people’s lunch break.

This is now the 28th series of such concerts, which indicates the degree of their popularity.

The concerts feature local and not-so-local musicians providing high standards of performance in entertaining the audience with 40 to 50 minutes of music that ranges from classical to jazz and, this year, one of the concerts features the return of a rock group playing popular music from the 1960s that had some concert-goers dancing in the aisle and/or singing along with familiar songs.

This year the series started on Wednesday June 6 with the return of the popular local pianist, Francis Rayner, who is well known to jazz and classical fans.

Next week, on Wednesday June 13 the series features the fine voice of baritone Peter Grevatt, accompanied by Ken Roberts, who is familiar to music fans and audiences throughout the local area.

They take place every Wednesday between June and August, beginning at 1.10pm. and ending around 1.50pm. Sandwiches, cakes and drinks are available for sale. This year, the series extends for one week into September with Francis Rayner returning again, this time as accompanist to violinist Aysen Ulucan.

Entrance is free, with a retiring collection to show your appreciation. Details of all the concerts can be found under What’s On at the church’s website www.hthchurch.org.