New EP from Bexhill musicians Rich Lown showcases his best songs yet

Local musician Rich Lown has just released his new EP Live In The Moment.

It is available on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music and all other digital outlets.

Rich, who grew up in Bexhill, and has played support for Joan Armatrading and Boyzone, said: “I know I say this after every release but I genuinely believe that this EP is a collection of four of my strongest and personal songs yet, and I’m so excited for it to be finally out there. The EP and title track is based around a recent solo trip that I took to LA and being rather apprehensive about the unknown. I wanted to write an up-beat feelgood song about not worrying about what’s to come and simply live in the moment. The EP also includes a piano ballad in How’d You Let Go, an acoustic song about my 30th birthday in Getting Older, and my previously releases single I’ll Always Be True.”

Live In The Moment has already received plays on BBC radio with BBC Introducing giving it an exclusive first spin.