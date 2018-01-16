New Hastings festival promises 80’s favourites and music legends

This spring will see the launch of the Music First Festival in Hastings running over the last weekend in May with a stellar mix of great acts performing live at The Oval.

Saturday May 26 will see a Luv80s event in conjunction with More Radio with a line-up of international 80s icons.

On Sunday May 27 there will be a family day of music again with a massive line up of favourite acts when Music First Festival presents The Summer Soul BBQ.

Organiser James Tovey said: “Join us at the seaside for a sunshine filled day of soul, funk, reggae and hip hop! A line-up like this comes to town just once in a lifetime.”

More information is available on www.musicfirstfestival.co.uk or search social media for musicfirstfest: buy tickets on www.skiddle.com. where the first 1000 sold will be discounted to £30.