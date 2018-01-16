Search

New Hastings festival promises 80’s favourites and music legends

Music First Festival 2018
This spring will see the launch of the Music First Festival in Hastings running over the last weekend in May with a stellar mix of great acts performing live at The Oval.

Saturday May 26 will see a Luv80s event in conjunction with More Radio with a line-up of international 80s icons.

On Sunday May 27 there will be a family day of music again with a massive line up of favourite acts when Music First Festival presents The Summer Soul BBQ.

Organiser James Tovey said: “Join us at the seaside for a sunshine filled day of soul, funk, reggae and hip hop! A line-up like this comes to town just once in a lifetime.”

More information is available on www.musicfirstfestival.co.uk or search social media for musicfirstfest: buy tickets on www.skiddle.com. where the first 1000 sold will be discounted to £30.