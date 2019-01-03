Pianist Gen Li is back in Hastings for Winter Prizewinner’s Recital

Chinese pianist Gen Li, who thrilled the audience at the final of last year’s Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, will be performing in Hastings once again this weekend.

He will be giving the Winter Prizewinner’s Recital at Fairlight Hall on Saturday January 12.

The concert will take place between 11am and 1pm, with an interval. Doors will open at 10.30am.

Gen Li will be playing an eclectic programme beginning with Bach’s Prelude and Fugue No 11, Mozart’s Piano Sonata No 12. Albeniz’s Suite Iberia VII – El Albacin and Chopin’s Etudes No 9 and 10.

After the interval, he will perform Debussy’s Images Book 11, Schubert’s Klavierstucke D.946 No 2 and Liszt’s Mephisto Waltz No 1.

Gen Li has been described by BBC Radio 3’s Sean Rafferty as having “golden fingers”. He has appeared as a soloist at some of the world’s finest venues including Wigmore Hall in London, Fazioli Hall in Italy and Casa de Musica Great Hall in Porto.

He has also won numerous competitions including the London Jacque Samuel, Eastbourne, Brant International, Malta International and the Santa Cecilia Piano Competition

The Winter Prizewinners’ Recital marks the beginning of the run-up to the 2019 Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, which this year promises to be bigger than ever. It will take place at the White Rock Theatre starting on February 21 and culminates in a two evening final on March 1 and 2, when six finalists perform one of their complete chosen concertos with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets for all stages are now on sale from the White Rock Theatre on 01424 462288) or online from the HIPCC website.

Tickets for the Winter Prizewinners’ Recital are £15 and can be bought from the Hastings Tourist Information Centre in Muriel Matters House in Breeds Place (01424 451111).

