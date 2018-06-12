Pianist Pedro Gomes up next in stunning World Series at Opus Theatre

The first World Series for The Opus Theatre has launched this month with international professional musicians from across the world.

Speaking at the inauguration, pianist Oliver Poole, who is artist-in-residence for the series, said: “I am truly thrilled and honoured to welcome six incredible, inspirational and internationally renowned acts this year, together with the theatre’s director, composer and impresario Polo Piatti.

“The message of the series is simple - To Unite The World Through Music.

“I, with Polo - together with the artists who will be arriving from all over the world - believe in one core principle: The power of music and its ability as a universal language to enlighten and bring change to our world. Each of the artists performing have stories to share, some serving as backdrops to their artistic endeavours.

“I am truly thankful to all of the artists for being part of the first ever World Series at The Opus Theatre. It is going to be a unique and inspirational celebration of music, storytelling and the human spirit, and we cannot wait to warmly welcome our artists and audiences for unforgettable experiences.”

More than anything the promoters of the World Series want to ensure it is accessible to all, with music that is” captivating and engaging without the need for previous study or understanding.” Moreover, the series will be a not-for-profit venture, to enable as many people to attend as possible by keeping entry costs as low as is feasible.

The Opus Theatre in Hastings is considered one of the finest small concert halls in the South East. Formerly a non-conformist church, it is a Grade II listed building with superb natural acoustics.

It hosts the Phoenix Opus - a 9ft concert grand piano, one of the most technologically advanced instruments in the world. It was custom built to the venue’s exact specifications and finish, and constructed using the latest Phoenix technology including their carbon-fibre soundboard, fitted to a 1925 Blüthner Style XI acoustic body, widely considered as one of the finest acoustic bodies in existence. This makes the Phoenix Opus piano the concert grand with the biggest carbon-fibre soundboard in the United Kingdom.

The series opened on June 9 with soprano Carly Paoli and pianist Oliver Poole. The next visitor is the Portuguese pianist Pedro Gomes is on Saturday June 16 followed by Blato Zlato bringing fiery Balkan music from the swamps of New Orleans.

Later performances will include Marcelo Bratke from Brazil, Iranian tenor Ramtin Ghazavi and cellist Nina Kotova.

Full details are available on www.opustheatre.co.uk/news. By Brian Hick.