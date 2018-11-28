Razorlight gig in Bexhill

Lose yourself in classic indie rock when much-loved British band Razorlight - best known for massive tune America from 2006 - makes its way to Bexhill as part of an upcoming string of shows just announced.

Razorlight - headed up by Johnny Borrell - will play live at the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday February 16.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday November 30 from 10am and cost £25/£30 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

Razorlight were formed in London in 2002 around lead singer Johnny. They quickly became one of the key guitar bands of the moment, selling 4 million albums, playing sold out arena tours and headlining festivals.

Their debut album, Up All Night, was released in the UK in 2004 reaching number three in the UK Album Chart. They won the NME Best New Band award in 2005. The first album included a hoard of singles - Rip It Up, Golden Touch, Stumble and Fall and Vice as well as Somewhere Else, which reached number two on the UK singles chart.

Razorlight’s second album, Razorlight (July 2006), debuted at number one in the UK. The lead single, In The Morning, reached number three in the UK and America went straight to number one. In 2007, Razorlight were nominated for two BRIT Awards - Best British Band and Best Song for America - and two NME Awards - Best Band and Best Album. The band headlined Reading Festival in 2007 and toured globally, supported The Rolling Stones and U2. They played shows for Nelson Mandela’s AIDs charity, appeared on the cover of Vogue (Johnny) and were pursued by UK paparazzi.

Razorlight continued to tour and record but in 2013 Johnny took time out to form a very different band Johnny Borrell and Zazou, influenced by world music and Johnny’s experience of living outside the UK in the Basque country.

The hiatus from Razorlight came to an end in 2017 when Johnny began trying songs with guitarist David Ellis, formerly of Babeshadow. David joined the new line up and a reinvigorated band started working on songs for a fourth album proper. By late 2017 they knew they had fresh tracks for an album and entered the studio with up and coming Italian producer Tomasso, continuing to recording through to Feb 2018.

