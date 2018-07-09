Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival sees Tony Momrelle and Joan Armatrading among the lineup this August

The 2018 Rye International Jazz And Blues Festival - now in its seventh year - will take place from Friday August 24 to Monday August 27 attracting thousands of visitors over the bank holiday weekend.

The festival programme includes world class stars and legendary performers in headline concerts at St Mary’s Church but also a wealth of local and regional talent, providing the platform for both established and emerging artists to perform to a wider audience.

This year the programme also extends into early September with two special events taking place at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

The festival kicks off with an evening of free music performances with Funky Friday on August 24 on the festival’s outdoor music stage from 6-10pm.

Confirmed top line bands include Dom Pipkin and The Ikos from London who will be performing their unique blend of funky New Orleans jazz and blues followed by one of the most respected jazz funk bands in the South East, Hardlines.

Acclaimed British soul singer Tony Momrelle is in the first headline concert with an afternoon show at St Mary’s Church on Saturday August 25.

Tony has performed with some of the greatest artists in the world, including Gloria Estefan, Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Sade, Gary Barlow, Andrea Bocelli, Robert Palmer and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The amazing Zara McFarlane performs on Saturday August 25; she has just been awarded the Jazz FM vocalist of the year 2018 to add to her growing collection of awards.

The acclaimed jazz singer and radio broadcaster Clare Teal performs an afternoon concert at St Mary’s church on Sunday August 26 which will include a stunning repertoire from Cole Porter, and Rodgers & Hart, through to Cy Coleman, Carolyn Leigh and Dave Brubeck, with a nod to contemporary writers and originals in between.

The incredible jazz saxophonist and composer Courtney Pine performs his groundbreaking show The House Of Legends on Sunday August 26. You can expect an exhilarating mix of merengue, ska, mento and calypso played through the lens of a UK born artist with strong Afro-Caribbean roots.

The Ronnie Scott’s Blues Explosion headline an afternoon concert at St Mary’s Church on Monday August 27. The band comprises the very best UK blues musicians, with an unparalleled collective CV of collaborations which includes Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Van Morrison, Craig David, and Joss Stone.

The festival presents a chance to see a legendary Joan Armatrading up close and personal on Monday August 27 when she performs songs from her new album Not Too Far Away and her incredible back catalogue. You can also expect the very best of local and regional talent performing a varied and dynamic mix of music styles.

In addition Grammy award-winning songstress and guitarist Corinne Bailey Rae will perform at the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday September 7, showcasing her collection of hits such as Green Aphrodisiac, Put Your Records On and Like A Star as well as material from her breathtaking new album The Heart Speaks In.

On Saturday September 8, Dionne Warwick stars in the first of her UK concert dates at the De La Warr Pavilion, performing a vast array of hits, including Walk On By, Anyone Who Had A Heart and Heartbreaker. Dionne is celebrating 50 years of being a true music icon.

Additional artists will be announced over the coming weeks: for details and booking go to www.ryejazz.com

