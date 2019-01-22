Second series of classical tea concerts

Sunday afternoon music at St Barnabas Church

On Sunday February 17 there will be a special Valentine’s Love and Flowers opera event - complete with flowers and chocolate cake. This concert will be performed by Chiara Vinci, lyric soprano, and John Twitchen, tenor, accompanied by pianist Helen Ridout.

On Sunday March 3 the Turkish violinist Aysen Ulucan will be performing Beethoven and Brahms. Aysen has given solo performances with the Baden Baden Philharmonic as well as in Freiburg, Brazil and throughout Turkey.

Both concerts start at 3pm in the church, which is between the railway station and the seafront in Sea Road, Bexhill. The church has level disabled access and toilet facilities and some parking - please advise the organisers on 01424 225068 if parking is essential so it can be reserved.

Tickets £10 include tea and home-made cakes. Tickets can be reserved by telephone to the above number or online at www.classicalteaconcerts.com.

