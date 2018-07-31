See young talent in live performance on Saturday

In The Wings Youth Theatre Company in Bexhill is showcasing local talent at a one-night-only summer concert in the Izzard Theatre, at Bexhill College, on Saturday August 4 at 7.30pm.

The show is a lively mix of song, with sections from Disney and many current and past popular musicals - dance, both solos and duets, and comedy, sketches and songs.

This highly talented group performs to a high standard with many members going on to stage and drama schools and colleges. Here is an opportunity to see their work and discover possible stars of the future. Ticket booking on 01424 732099. Adults £10 Children £6.