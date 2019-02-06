Sex Pistol to headline Hastings Fat Tuesday

Hastings Fat Tuesday celebrates its 10th anniversary in spectacular style with headline act Glen Matlock, original bassist and songwriter with the Sex Pistols, performing at The London Trader, The Albion and The Carlisle on March 5.

Glen Matlock forever changed rock ‘n’ roll at just 16 years of age when he wrote the music to all the Sex Pistols’ classics, including Anarchy In The UK and God Save The Queen.

He co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on their classic punk debut album Never Mind the Bollocks.

After leaving the Pistols he formed Rich Kids – whose line-up featured future Ultravox members Midge Ure and Rusty Egan, plus The Clash’s Mick Jones – and released the highly influential Ghosts Of Princes In Towers in 1978.

He’s worked with Iggy Pop, released an album through Creation with his band The Philistines and was recruited to tour and record with The Faces, Wendy James and Viv Albertine. In 2018, Glen became one of the first UK musicians to perform in South Korea’s demilitarised zone. With Earl Slick and Slim Jim on board, his latest album, Good To Go, was released late last year and features the single, Keep On Pushing, which Steve Van Zandt picked for his Coolest Song In The World feature on his show Little Steven’s Underground Garage.

It’s not the first time Glen has played in Hastings. During the summer of 1976 the Sex Pistols supported Budgie on Hastings Pier.

“To be honest I don’t remember a lot about it,” he said. “It was so long ago. I do remember asking Budgie’s singer (Burke Shelley), who had a high voice, why they called their band that and he said - It’s because I sound like a budgie. His bass stack was about eight Vox AC30s on top of each other, which was a bit weird.

“I remember Malcolm McLaren (Sex Pistols’ manager) and Jamie Reid (who designed the sleeve for Never Mind The Bollocks) were around. I’d been to Hastings as a kid. My grandparents had retired and moved to Hartley, which is near Cranbrook. I’d get a bottle of Coke and crisps and watch my granddad have a few pints and a plate of whelks.”

Glen’s band for the gigs features Chris Musto on drums, Jim Lowe on bass and former Sigue Sigue Sputnick guitarist Neal X.

“We’re looking forward to playing Hastings,” the singer said. “Can anyone recommend a decent chippy?”

Fat Tuesday doesn’t stop there, with 12 venues hosting a raucous night of Mardi Gras madness, music, merry-making, and more, 24 bands each playing three 20-minute sets around the town. Some of the other artists performing on the tour are; Beans On Toast, Sisteray, Animal Noise, Sister Susie, Marie White, Matilda’s Scoundrels, The Kiffs, Jamie Smart, Sabrina Gunston and Dr Savage.

High-calibre live music and DJs will ensure the festival goes out on a high – prepare to dance into the small hours. The Great Fat Tuesday After Show Party is now infamous, and deservedly so; this year it welcomes Sam Calver at The Brass Monkey to lead the proceedings and in association with In The Woods - DJ’s Danny Rampling, Ilona, King Sunny Ade P and special guests join the party.

For all the latest news and updates visit www.hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.

