Shakespeare’s love scenes in pocket production for Rye

Shakespeare performance company Bowler Crab will be returning to the 600 year old Mermaid Inn in Rye on Sunday April 21 to present their debut performance of an exciting pocket production Shakespeare & Love, a showcase with performances of favourite love scenes.

Exploring and evaluating the theme of love in Shakespeare’s writing, this presentation includes plays never before performed by Bowler Crab as well as new takes on scenes from their past works including The Winter’s Tale, Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Hamlet, King Lear, The Merchant of Venice, Othello, Macbeth, Romeo & Juliet and Twelfth Night.

Actors performing are Christabel Clark (Drama Centre London and University of Cambridge), William Osbeldiston-Hawkes (Stratford-upon-Avon and Fourth Monkey London) and Stephen James John (Producer, Director, University of Kent).

In 2017, Bowler Crab formed a relationship with The Mermaid Inn as a performance venue following the discovery that Shakespeare’s company, the Chamberlain’s Men, visited The Mermaid in 1597.

This is the company’s eighth visit to The Mermaid, booking in advance is advised as their spring shows have previously sold out.

The performance in the Tudors Rooms will start at 2pm, there will be an interval, and end around 4.30 pm. Tickets £14 from www.bowler-crab.com or 07801893115.

