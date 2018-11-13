Singer Pete Prescott shares the music he loves at Hastings pub

Local musician Pete Prescott will play some of his favourite vinyl and CDs at The Dolphin in Hastings Old Town on Tuesday November 27 and Tuesday December 18 starting at 8.30pm.

Pete said: “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time. I want to play songs that inspired me when I first fell in love with music. My friends and l would play records at each other’s houses. We were young and it was fun. It’s amazing when you’re with people who like the same music and l loved hearing people like Nick Drake or Yes for the first time. I haven’t had that for years!” Expect everything from Nat King Cole to Free and Rickie Lee Jones to Deep Purple.

