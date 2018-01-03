Singing The American Dream

A concert performance by Against The Tide Theatre Company will be held at The Stables Theatre on January 21 at 4pm.

The event will celebrate the musical, which has long been recognised as one of the few distinctively American art forms that no one person can be credited with creating.

From the Russian and German Jewish ancestry of Kern, Gershwin, Hammerstein and Sondheim, to such modern composers as Larsen and Robert Brown; from Carousel to Rent; through the Depression and two World Wars; and then the devastating impact of HIV and AIDS, the musical reflects all the many highs and lows of the American Dream. This concert prefaces collaboration between Against The Tide Theatre Company and the Stables Theatre, designed to bring in-house musical productions back to the Stables. Tickets £13.