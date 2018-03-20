Sisters in music are united in charity gig

South Coast Sisters, which showcases local women in music, have announced their first event for Friday April 20 at Blackmarket VIP in Hastings Old Town.

The evening will see live music from Lucky Girl, Victoria McDonnell & Friends, and The Kiffs; all proceeds go to Child.Org, an international development charity focused on helping children and mothers in Africa.

Event organiser Hannah Hildreth said: “I felt that Hastings would benefit from an event specifically created to showcase all of the talented girls and women that we have in our music scene, and aim to promote and support them to a wider audience.” Tickets £6 from ti.to/child-org/southcoastsisters.