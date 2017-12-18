Someone Anyone tear it up with Christmas party 2017

Get ready to revel in a festiva bonanza of entertainment at the Printworks in Hastings with the Someone Anyone Christmas party.

It will be held downstairs at the Prinkworks on Saturday December 23 and entrance is free.

The event also will feature Hattie Briggs, Fender Undiscovered Artist Of The Year, Spark coming all the way from Liverpool, and Hastings’ own Eleanor Mason.

After a course of successful gigs and performances at festivals throughout the UK, Someone Anyone is looking to the future with a new line-up, and singer Harry Osborne, Jamie Thomas (bass) and Joe Thomas (keys, backing Vocals) are joined by drummer James Gulliver and guitarist Lewis Todd. There is also a supporting slot with Toploader at Blackmarket VIP on New Year’s Eve. Follow the band on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can stream their music on Spotify, or purchase from iTunes.