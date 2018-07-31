Songwriting celebration at free Hastings music festival

On Saturday August 11 the Stade Open Space will host the second Annual Lantern Society Songwriters Festival.

The free event from 2-9pm is organised by music duo Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou who will present songwriters who have graced their Lantern Society acoustic club stages in London and Hastings.

The pair launched the Lantern Society in Hastings in January last year, at The Printworks, Claremont, and have been drawing capacity audiences every first Thursday of the month ever since. With a focus on championing original songwriters, the club is also the home of the Lantern Society Radio Hour, made of live recordings direct from the club, which broadcasts on Conquest Hospital Radio and online.

Highlights include folk/Americana supergroup Bennett Wilson Poole, Jason McNiff, local bluesman Pepe Belmonte and his band, Floridian troubadour Robert Chaney, Benjamin Folke Thomas, the hosts themselves, and many more.

* see more: Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou’s Lantern Society