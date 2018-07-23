Sparse and unique music from a multi-talented artist

Gwenifer Raymond is next up at Bexhill’s Music’s Not Dead with a live instore gig on Saturday August 4 from 3pm.

This is a free event.

Her album You Were Never Much Of A Dancer was released at the end of June, and the single from it Sometimes There’s Blood.

Gwenifer is a Welsh multi-instrumentalist, originally from Cardiff but now living in Brighton. She began playing guitar at the age of eight shortly after having been first exposed to punk and grunge - her mother bought her a cassette tape of Nirvana’s Nevermind - and soon after that she had her first guitar.

After years of playing around the Welsh valleys in various punk outfits she began listening more to pre-war blues musicians as well as Appalachian folk players.

She said: “I’ve always loved being in bands and the sonic chemistry it produces, but at the same time it’s always a bit of a compromise that those sounds in my head have to pass through and be translated by someone else’s. Sometimes it can be for the better, but sometimes not so much. American Primitive was the first time it had occurred to me that you didn’t really need anything more than one solo instrument to fully express yourself, especially when those feelings and moods refuse to be articulated in words, sometimes it’s a mystery to yourself what it is you’re expressing.” She has since been playing her own moody and often-times manic original American Primitive styled compositions on guitar and banjo around the UK and the US.