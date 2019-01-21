Stunning music from Hastings Sinfonia soloists

Now in its 7th year of performing popular classical music and opera favourites, The Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra will this weekend showcase its talented resident pianist Howard Southern with a complete performance of the Piano Concerto Opus 54 by Robert Schumann.

This beautiful work expresses the yearning and happiness between two lovers as well as the intimate connection between loyalty and the struggle for freedom.

The performance will be at St John The Evangelist, in Brittany Road, St Leonards, on Saturday January 26 from 7.30pm.

In addition the programme will include: Oberon Overture by Weber, Slavonic Dance Number 2 by Dvorak, In The Steppes Of Central Asia by Borodin plus two works by local composers.

They are Agitato by Polo Piatti - a virtuosic piece for piano and orchestra, this is a new transcription for full orchestra with the composer playing the challenging solo part for the very first time with the Hastings Sinfonia - and King’s Royal by Paul Lewis, composed while Paul was staying in Hastings Old Town for a BBC drama series called King’s Royal.

In addition, there will be opera favourites with works by Lehar, Puccini and Strauss Royal.

The soloists also include soprano Thomasin Trezise.

This concert is being dedicated to Tan Mcdowall, flautist with the Hastings Sinfonia, who sadly died recently. A donation will be made to St Michael’s hospice from the proceeds of this concert.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 at the door, children under the age of 16 are free (ticket required) available from: Tourist Information Office, Aquila House, Hastings, or TicketSource booking line on 0333 666 3366 or www.ticketsource.co.uk.

