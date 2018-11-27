Sunday’s treat is Santa Dash along Bexhill’s promenade

Enjoy the fun and spectacle of Bexhill Lions’ Santa Dash on Sunday December 2 from 11.30pm.

Get a prime viewing position at the De La Warr Pavilion or get involved yourself when registration starts at 10.30am.

This family fun event takes place along the promenade, starting and finishing at the DLWP.

Participants can run, jog, walk, push prams or use a wheelchair. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed dog, pram, pushchair or wheelchair/mobility scooter. There will be a choice of a 2km or 5km course. It is open to everybody and we encourage each participant to get sponsorship for their own personal charity or good cause.

